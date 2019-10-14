In love since 2013: Ranveer Singh checking out Deepika in old pic makes us believe in happy endings

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 14/15 this year. The couple chose the date to commemorate their first movie together 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' that was released on the same date in 2013.
Sharing a candid moment behind the sets, Ranveer posted a picture of himself checking out his wife Deepika. The latter is dressed in the attire she wore for the song 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya'. The picture shows DP seated on a chair, as Ranveer looks at her closely, who is also right next to her.
The Gully Boy actor shared the image captioned as, "No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela"
Deepika also left a comment on the feed and wrote, "& 7 years on nothing has changed!❤️ #eyesonme #eyesonyou"
Meanwhile, on work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be reuniting for the fourth time on-screen with Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial '83'. Ranveer will be seen playing the titular role of former circketer Kapil Dev in the movie, while Deepika will essay the role of his wife Romi Dev. She will also be co-producing the film.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)