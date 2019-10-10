Deepika reveals she absolutely slaughtered Ranveer on the badminton court

Be it red carpets, award ceremonies or panel discussions, Bollywood's 'it' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh manage to make headlines even with their slightest appearance. While the duo doesn't fail to amuse fans with their social media PDA, at a recent interaction, the Padmaavat actress has some exciting tales to share.
In a clip posted by Viral Bhayani, the 33-year-old actress was asked, "Has Ranveer ever been brave enough to face you in the badminton court?" DeePee replied the question with a "Yes".
When quipped further as to who won that game, Deepika said, "Is that a question that I have to answer? I can tell you the score but he (Ranveer) will be very upset. He's in Hyderabad, he'll never come back."
Check out the video below.
Padukone gets her badminton skills from father Prakash Padukone, a former Indian badminton player, who was ranked World No. 1 in 1980.
Deepika and Ranveer will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14 this year, and we can't wait to see what they've planned to surprise each other.
Meanwhile on work front, DeepVeer will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's '83, which is based on India's historic win at the 1983 world cup and Ranveer will be seen essaying the titular role of cricket legend Kapil Dev. Apart from this, Deepika will also be starring in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
