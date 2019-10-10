Deepika reveals she absolutely slaughtered Ranveer on the badminton court

Be it red carpets, award ceremonies or panel discussions, Bollywood's 'it' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh manage to make headlines even with their slightest appearance. While the duo doesn't fail to amuse fans with their social media PDA, at a recent interaction, the Padmaavat actress has some exciting tales to share.

In a clip posted by Viral Bhayani, the 33-year-old actress was asked, "Has Ranveer ever been brave enough to face you in the badminton court?" DeePee replied the question with a "Yes".

When quipped further as to who won that game, Deepika said, "Is that a question that I have to answer? I can tell you the score but he (Ranveer) will be very upset. He's in Hyderabad, he'll never come back."

