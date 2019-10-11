Deepika Padukone receives flak for selling clothes on World Mental Health Day

Deepika Padukone, who is considered as a pioneer when it comes to crusading for mental well being, came under fire recently for selling items from her wardrobe on World Mental Health Day.

The Padmaavat actress announced her Closet Initiative, where every month, she will be sharing some of her favorite pieces from her closet on her website. Her closet contains versatile and stylish clothes and pieces curated by Deepika herself. From staple tees and athleisure to red carpet looks and accessories, The Deepika Padukone Closet claimed to have something for everyone.