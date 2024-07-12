Ranveer Singh Shows Energetic Moves Dancing To Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding, VIDEO

Actor Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with his electrifying dance moves as Harrdy Sandu performed his hit tracks Bijlee Bijlee. In a video, they were seen grooving amid the star-studded ceremony.

His captivating mood and energy quickly went viral on social media, delighting fans and followers. The video shows Ranveer effortlessly grooving to the catchy beats of Bijlee Bijlee, with Harrdy Sandhu, joining the gang we can also see Arjun Kapoor grooving with them.

Ranveer also made a grand entry with the tunes of Kab Tak Jawani Chupaogi Rani. Dressed in a stylish ensemble, he took the center stage and danced captivating the guests and setting the party mood. Since this was the beginning of the grand wedding, his performance seemed to be a great start for the occasion.

In the video that surfaced on the internet, Ranveer can be seen making the audience groove to his tunes and adding another memorable moment to the grand wedding celebration.

All About The Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding is all set to be held on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC), Mumbai. It will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and a grand reception on July 14, and another reception on July 15.

Many celebrities, and notable personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Rajnikanth, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Veer Pahariya, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Orry, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Meezan Jafri, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Dhawan, Atlee, MS Dhoni, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, A.R.Rahman, Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Alizeh Agnihotri, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Anu Malik, among others have arrived for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.