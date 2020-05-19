Ranveer Singh goes 'back to when WWF was life', shares childhood throwback picture

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday showcased his childhood fascination with American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in a throwback photo. In the picture Ranveer can be seen copying the WWE professional wrestler.

Along with the post accompanying the picture, Ranveer wrote, "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life [?] had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan." The post garnered more than 4.7 lakh likes including celebrities like Aparshakti Khurrana.