Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video: Actor Files FIR After His AI-Generated Clip Criticising PM Modi Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has filed an FIR after his AI-generated video from Kashi went viral. In the clip, he was seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and saying that the ruling party's purpose is to celebrate the pain and problems of people in the country.

Ranveer has now taken a legal route and filed a police complaint against miscreants. The actor's spokesperson reportedly issued a statement to confirm the same.

"Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh," the statement read.

Based on the police complaint filed by the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor, an FIR has been lodged by the Cyber Crime Cell for further investigation.

In the now-viral AI video, Ranveer is heard taking digs at PM Narendra Modi-led government and stating that the ruling party's purpose is to celebrate the pain and problems of people and unemployment in the country. The video ends with him urging voters to vote for the right party and the tagline 'Vote For Congress' can be seen flashing on the screen.

The video is doctored and it can be made out by checking out the usual tell-tale signs. Also, Ranveer's lip movements doesn't match with the audio, and the clip that has been used is from the actor's recent visit to Kashi, wherein he was seen praising PM Modi for changing the face of the 'City of Ghats'.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Actor Ranveer Singh walks the ramp in the fashion show curated by Indian Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen'. (14.04) pic.twitter.com/6abizsdXGw — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

In the original video, Ranveer had said, "I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Life long I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. We deeply appreciate everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to protect and promote the weaver community (of Varanasi). He has absolutely changed the face of Kashi in the last 10 years."

A couple of days back, Ranveer took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Deepfake se bacho doston."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, opposite Kiara Advani. He also has Singham Again in the pipeline.