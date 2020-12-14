Rannvijay Singha opens up on SquadRann, evolution of Roadies, and the rise of OTT

How do you think Roadies has evolved over the last 17 years?

Roadies has been going strong for 17 years now, and I think it has evolved a lot since I was a contestant. My journey with Roadies was different and unique. I was just 20/21 years old when I started hosting the second season, and most of the contestants were older than me. To be able to stand there and tell them tasks like jump off a building or they will be on fire, I needed to have first-hand experience, especially so that they wouldn’t question me. So I started doing the tasks and Roadies became bigger. By the fourth or fifth season, we went International and everyone on Roadies instantly started becoming famous. We started getting well-prepared contestants who were physically fit and talented. Today, Roadies is an incredibly huge platform. These kids instantly start doing collaborations, web series, etc. Even those who don’t pursue the media, and have family businesses or other ventures they want to go back to, get a marketing push because they develop a social media presence through the massive exposure. It is amazing to see the show’s growth.

What advice would you give to those aspiring to win reality shows?

My advice to reality show participants is to give it their all. If a person participates half-heartedly, they don’t stand a chance to win. One has to be fully committed and do whatever it takes to win. It’s important to understand the nature of the show, learn all tricks of the trade and at the same time, be truthful because one can't fake a personality for too long. It's an easier journey if one is honest from the very beginning.

You are a comics enthusiast, who's your favourite comic character and why?

A lot of seniors in my boarding school had comics, so I got hooked to them, and that drove me to superheroes. Before that, I would read the Commando Comics available in the Army libraries. I like Wolverine because of his attitude and also because of the brilliant manner in which Hugh Jackman brought him alive on screen.

Your favourite Indian superhero?

I also read a lot of Hindi comics at boarding school like Chacha Chaudhary, Super Commando Dhruv and Nagraj. And during our one hour of TV, we would watch Shaktiman every day. Those were my first introductions to Indian superheroes, and I guess, these are my favourites too.

What is your take on the present OTT scene?

I’m very happy with the OTT space getting bigger. It has brought me some interesting opportunities like playing a detective in Kaushiki for Viu, and continue the journey in a second season. Recently, I also played a professor in Mismatched on Netflix. It’s a very good time for me to be an actor, a creator, a producer, and I’m excited as a lot of fun things are happening.