Rani Mukerji To Return As Cop In Mardaani Franchise: 'Next Chapter Awaits...'

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani |

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday said a third installment in the action thriller Mardaani franchise, fronted by Rani Mukerji, is in the works. The banner made the announcement on the 10th release anniversary of the first Mardaani film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar.

Rani will reprise her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter, which the makers stated in a new video is "coming soon".

In an Instagram post, YRF said, "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji"

Released on August 22, 2014, "Mardaani" was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled "Mardaani 2". The part two starred Vishal Jethwa, Jisshu Sengupta, Shruti Bapna, Vikram Singh Chauhan in pivotal roles.

Rani Mukerji plays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a feisty, daredevil cop who always stands up for what is right and delivers justice with a lot of courage in the Mardaani franchise.

Mardaani part one was released in 2014 and part two in 2019 the film expanded with a sequel. Both these films were massive hits at the box office and have a huge cult fan following.

The 2014 film was directed by late Pradeep Sarkar, and 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

Mardaani challenges gender stereotypes and demonstrates how a woman can lead from the front to defend those in need regardless of the risk, making her the leader of the pack in a field dominated by men.