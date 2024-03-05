Rani Mukerji Lauds Hindi Film Industry: 'Showed The World That We Cannot Fall Prey To Social Media Trolling'

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recently opened talked about the films that worked in 2023 and how Hindi cinema has shown to the world that the industry cannot fall prey to trolling on social media platforms. On Tuesday, the actress graced the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Frames 2024 event in Mumbai.

While praising the film industry, Rani cited examples of commercial blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Prabhas' Salaar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Gippy Garewal's Carry On Jatta 3. She said that she is thrilled to witness the success of films which released in theatres.

Rani said, "They have all created box office history in a single calendar year and pulled audiences into theatres. Pathaan released at a time when the single screen theatre business was shutting down. I want to congratulate my industry to show the world that Hindi cinema cannot fall prey to social media trolling."

Rani went on to say that 2023 was the year of content-driven movies.

The actress added, "It was also the year when the underdogs won, those who challenged the status quo won. The fact that everyone was made to believe that content driven films wouldn't do well theatrically and were restricted to OTT was busted by films like 12th Fail, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, The Kerala Story, Oh My God 2, Baaipan Bhaari Deva, Kabuliwala, Kathal and others.

Rani stated that the Hindi film industry has seen an "incredibly disruptive year". Further opening up about what worked in favour of the film, Rani mentioned, "have witnessed a myth busting landmark year in cinema in which we connect with the audience because consumers evolved too and wanted us to deliver something unique and disruptive for them. Cinema with its kaleidoscope of emotions and its timeless narratives has long been a source of joy, inspiration and unity for millions around the globe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway which garnered a great responses from film critics as well as the audience. Rani also won several awards for her performance.