Did Kangana Ranaut Take A Dig At Bollywood Celebs Who Performed At Ambani's Jamnagar Event?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared an old interview of Lata Mangeshkar and compared herself to the late legendary singer. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana said that she and Lata Mangeshkar are only two people who have massive hit songs to their credit but they have never performed at weddings. By mentioning so, it looks like the actress has taken a dig at the celebs who performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Kangana shared a screenshot of a news article which had Lata Mangeshkar's quote in the headline. It read, "'Even if you give me $5 million I won’t come': When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at wedding."

Along with it, the Queen actress wrote, "I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (Fashion Ka Jalwa, Ghani Baawli Ho Gayi, London Thumkda, Sadi Salli, Vijay Bhawa etc.) to our credit."

She added, "But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity."

However, Kangana did not name anyone in her post.

It may be mentioned that several Bollywood singers, actors as well as international celebs entertained the guests with their energetic and captivating performances at the three-day bash.

While Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan set the stage on fire as they performed on Naatu Naatu with RRR star Ram Charan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooved to Kesariya.

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grooved to Gallan Goodiyaan and celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others danced their hearts out on stage to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Tejas, which released in October 2023.

Next, she has her ambitious project 'Emergency', which has also been directed by her. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is slated to release in 2024. Apart from that, Kangana also has a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.