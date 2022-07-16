Rangbaaz 3 actress Aakanksha Singh avers, 'I just don't want to be a glam doll!'

Pic: Instagram/aakankshasingh30

Aakanksha Singh will soon be seen in Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti. Directed by Sachin Pathak, it also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and will premiere on Zee5 July 29. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Do simple and de-glam roles attract you of late, which is contrary to your Instagram account?

Whatever you see of me on Instagram is Aakanksha, but on-screen, I play roles. The opportunities which I get, I try to contribute to my roles. Also, there are times when we don’t choose our characters. People have offered me glamorous roles, and I have done such roles down South.

Go on…

I believe in giving entertainment to my audiences rather than being just a glam doll. I am an explorer as an actor. I want to do substantial roles and won’t do anything just for the sake of it.

How was your preparation for Sana in Rangbaaz 3?

Sana comes from an upper-middle-class family, whose father is a lawyer, and she is presentable and educated. Despite coming from a good family, she falls for Saheb, played by Vineet Kumar Singh, of whom everyone is scared, but Sana is not afraid of anything. She has no criminal background, and Saheb is totally the opposite, but she has no fear. I feel the psyche of Sana is very unique. When I got the script, I was so curious about Sana myself that I kept on asking questions to the writers.

What do you think about Sana?

Saheb is someone who never says anything, but Sana is the only person who reads his heart. She is so intelligent that she will tell everything about him just by looking at his face. I was trying hard to understand how a girl like Sana could be romantically involved with Saheb. It was a very layered character to play.

Since it is the third season of Rangbaaz, do you feel any kind of baggage in carrying the legacy forward?

It has been a challenge for everyone who worked on the show. I took it very positively since it’s already a successful franchise, so people are aware and know what it is capable of. We are confident that we have made a good show. As a team, we have given 100 per cent in delivering the season. It is different from seasons 1 and 2. It is more like a responsibility than to feel pressure.

How was your camaraderie with Vineet, who is touted as a serious actor?

When I met him on the sets for the first time, we both gelled with each other. We became friends, and we ended up chatting for so long. Not only him, but the whole team also worked together to make the show better, not just the characters. Vineet is exactly the opposite of his role Saheb. As an actor, we both have sensibility and understanding.