 Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Finally Gets A Release Date - Details Inside
The film, which features Hooda in the titular character, marks the actor's directorial debut

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Randeep Hooda on Tuesday announced that "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, will be released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

The film, which features Hooda in the titular character, marks the actor's directorial debut.

The 47-year-old actor, known for movies such as "Highway", "Sarbjit" and "Sultan", shared the news on microblogging site X.

"Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History On #MartyrsDay 2024 - History will be rewritten. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar in cinemas on 22nd March, 2024," Hooda posted.

According to the makers, the film embarks on a "compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar - a visionary, and a firebrand".

"Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", which also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles, is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar.

Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty have co-produced the movie.

