Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Skip VIP Darshan, Stand In Queue With Mumbaikars At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal (VIDEO)

Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal on Friday. The duo won hearts as they chose to forgo their VIP privileges and joined the common devotees for darshan. They decided to go by the regular line rather than using their celebrity status to bypass the crowd, which has garnered widespread praise from netizens.

A video of the couple waiting in queue for their darshan turn along with other Mumbaikars has now gone viral on the internet. It garnered the attention of fans and the general public as it focused on their down-to-earth nature.

Social media users praised the duo for being a leading example of how one should not use their fame and that God is equal for all. Users on X commented, 'Pure Gentlemen to Randeep.

Another user commented, "This is the way celebrities should behave for Lalbaugh Raja Darshan. @RandeepHooda proud of you. I hope you succeeded to keep your wife safe from all the dhakka's and misbehave of some bad men from the crowd."

"Did the #lalbagchaRaja Administration also throw them out by the neck moment they reached near the #GanpatiBappa for Darshan within seconds. Or they were given an ample amount of time to do Darshan peacefully. If the 2nd one is YES then it's a VIP Darshan. #LalbaghchaRaja," comment reads.

I hope you succeeded to keep your wife safe from all the dhakka's & misbehave of some bad men from the crowd.

Earlier, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, and other celebrity couples visited Lalbaugcha Raja. Vicky Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurana, Sai Manjrekar, Parineeti Chopra and other celebs also sought blessings.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, written and directed by himself. The film was produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Legend Studios, Avak Films, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

He was also in the film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz and Karan Kundrra. The comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India.