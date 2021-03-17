Rana’s adventurous shoot in the wild for Haathi Mere Saathi

For the cast and crew of Eros International's Haathi Mere Saathi, shooting for the film was as challenging an experience as it was rewarding. Director Prabu Solomon chose real locations situated in deep dense forests to give an authentic experience to the audience. The cast of the film, which includes Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain proved to be adventurous team players facing every challenge head on.

Speaking about the shoot, Rana says, “We shot in some of the toughest locations — two-three dense forests in Kerala. The forest near Shanthanpara where we first shot was destroyed by floods, so we had to relocate our shoot location to another forest. Getting to those locations itself was a challenge. Apart from the challenging locations, shooting with 30 plus elephants in three different languages was a thrilling experience.”