Rana Daggubati talks about how he strives to stay inspired by being part of clutter-breaking cinema

Ask about his takeaways from the character, Rana confesses the film changed him as a human. “Every film that I have done so far has taught me a lot. But this film has changed me as a human forever. You feel different after staying in a jungle for a few days and staying there for a year has changed my relationship with human beings completely.”

Very few people would know that Rana started his journey as a visual effect co-ordinator and then moved to acting in television and films. Rana also has a talent company started by his grandfather and he agrees that he takes a lot of inspiration from his family background. “My career started differently. My company is the first place where I learnt from. And cinema exposure comes from my grandparents. We can make cinema which is so alternative but take a platform that is very prominent. And I think that’s how I am,” he says.

The actor, who married the love of his life Miheeka Bajaj in a close-knit ceremony last year, shares that his wife is still trying to understand what he actually does. “She is not much involved in my film life. She is still figuring out what I am doing. She will be active in some part but don’t know what part as of now,” gushes the actor.

As the film was twice delayed owing to the pandemic, during the virtual trailer release on Thursday, the actor regretted not having it shown in theatres. “Pandemic has taught us a lot of things. This is a very specific story which would give grand experience in theatres and it will be different. The trailer would have been twice larger than what we see on laptops. But I am happy the film is going into theatres,” he says.

Backed by Eros International and directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.