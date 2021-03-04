Watch: Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' trailer narrates an endearing tale between man and elephants

Rana will be seen as the protagonist in a completely different avatar, in all three versions along with Pulkit Samrat in Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), and Vishnu Vishal in Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu). The film also stars talented actresses - Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles.

This endearing tale between a man and the elephants is a story inspired by multiple events. A unique concept which is unexplored in Indian cinema before.

It traces the narrative of the protagonist (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem.

Post the massive success of the magnum opus 'Baahubali' franchise, and 'The Ghazi Attack', this will be a hat-trick for Rana in a trilingual. No doubt, it has left the fans all excited for the film to hit the silver screens.

The film is directed by National Award-winning director, Prabu Solomon, who is an expert on films around wildlife. It is bankrolled by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years.

The pan-India multi-lingual film will be the first trilingual of 2021 and will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021. So, lock your date and get ready to get on this wild adventure.