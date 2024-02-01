Ram Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable Post Weight Loss, Fans Laud His EPIC Transformation; See PHOTO

Actor Ram Kapoor is currently making headlines as he has undergone a significant weight loss transformation. The Neeyat actor took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday (January 31) to share a mirror selfie and it is truly setting fitness goals. He looked almost unrecognisable in the picture as he flaunted his new look.

In the picture, the 50-year-old actor is seen posing in black track pants and green t-shirt. "Hi from Inside my closet," the actor captioned his post.

Fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis and said that the actor looked lean and fit. In fact, his proud wife, actress Gautami Kapoor, clarified that the photo is real and not photoshopped.

"No photo shop !!! The real stuff," she wrote in the comments section.

A fan wrote, "Ur transformation is fantastic and shocking ..wen it happened... I mean share ur journey for inspiration."

Another wrote, "OMG! The transformation made our jaws drop."

"And I must say you are looking really good 😊👍. Fitness is the best thing to flaunt," a user wrote whereas another commented, "Dearest @iamramkapoor .......you have really inspired me to think seriously about dropping weight."

"Super❤️ if only you could colour your hair, we will get back Mr. Jai Walia of 2k6 again," read another comment.

It may be mentioned that in 2019, Ram underwent a significant weight loss transformation and made headlines for shedding 30 kgs in 7 months.

On his weight loss journey, the actor said in an earlier interview, "I eat for 8 hours and fast for 16 hours. I work out 2 hours in the morning and at night."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Kapoor was last seen in the murder mystery Neeyat which also starred Vidya Balan, Neeraj Kabi, Prajakta Koli and others. He played the role of a rich businessman in the film.

The actor was also seen in the web series Jubilee which released in 2023.