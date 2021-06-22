Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Rickshawala wins Award of Excellence in the The Best Shorts Film Competition

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Rickshawala grabbed the Award of Excellence in the The Best Shorts Film Competition, US. Speaking about the win, Mukherjee said, “I am overwhelmed that ours being the only Bengali film, apart from one Hindi feature that could make it's presence felt at the global platform at this prestigious festival. I always feel excited and proud to see my tricolor national flag shining bright with other countries. I am thankful to jury members and Festival Director for this honour bestowed upon my film Rickshawala. The film has been travelling across the globe and this has been a matter of pride and happiness for all of us in India.”

The film is produced by Aritra Das, Sarbani Mukherjee, Shhailendra Kkumar and Gaurav Daga. Exquisitely shot in Kolkata by internationally- acclaimed cinematographer Modhura Palit, edited by Pronoy Dasgupta. The music is composed by Neerajan Saha and vocals rendered by Krishanu Banerjee.

In winning a Best Shorts Award, Ram Kamal Mukherjee joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including The Weinstein Company for Market Hours, Disney Interactive for Vinlymation: A Love Story and Oscar winning production Mr. Hublot from Laurent Witz from Luxembourg.