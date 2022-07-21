e-Paper Get App

Ram Charan, Jr NTR's 'RRR' to release in Japan on October 21

The official Twitter page of the period action drama shared the update on Thursday

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
SS Rajamouli's superhit pan-India film will be released in Japan on October 21, the makers announced on Thursday.

"RRR" follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

"Delighted to announce that #RRRMovie is releasing in Japan on 21st Oct, 2022. #RRRinJapan," read the post.

Penned by Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad, the film has collected more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

"RRR", which was released globally on March 25, has been garnering international acclaim since its digital premiere on ZEE5 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) and Netflix (Hindi version) in May.

The film has received praise from several Hollywood names such as "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson, "Gremlins" director Joe Dante, "Doctor Stranger" writer C Robert Cargill, "Dune" writer Jon Spaihts, and Christopher Miller, known for "21 Jump Street".

