Rakul Preet Singh Shares UNSEEN Romantic Photos With Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani To Wish Him On Birthday

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday penned a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a series of adorable and unseen pictures of herself and Jackky from their vacation and different occasions.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my ❤️ on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, innocence is rare to find, your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore ❤️ here is to adventures, travelling , eating 😜and laughing together always ❤️ @jackkybhagnani."

As soon as the wish was shared, fans and industry members wished Jackky.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday to you Sir." Another user commented, "Sweetest Couple!!"

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship last year in October.

On the occasion of Rakul's birthday, Jackky shared an adorable picture and captioned, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996. The starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.