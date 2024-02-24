Rakul Preet Singh Shares New Wedding Photos, Says 'We Always Dreamt Of A Fairytale Wedding'

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who tied the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on February 21, shared several dreamy wedding pictures on her official Instagram account on Saturday. The new bride also thanked her wedding lehenga designer Tarun Tahiliani and his team for the gorgeous outfit.

Rakul shared a few candid pictures with her husband and family members. One of the pictures offers a closer look at her customised kaliras. In another one, the bride and the groom are seen holding each other's hands.

"We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families," Rakul captioned her post.

Tarun Tahiliani also shared a video and revealed what went behind making the lehenga.

Describing his experience of working with Rakul as well as the lehenga, the designer wrote, "It's been an absolute pleasure working with @rakulpreet After a long time, along came somebody who has elegance and enthusiasm and is as beautiful both inside and outside. For the evening wedding we picked a pale peachy salmon color which compliments Rakul's skin and looks magnificent with the rays of the setting sun on her."

He added, "It's a light floral lehenga that floats with our signature tulle drape and a very long veil, to which we have added many kinds of embellished flowers, symbolic of her being eternally showered with blessings of beautiful flowers."

On Thursday, Tarun Tahiliani revealed that Rakul's lehenga took over a couple of thousand hours to be made. It is intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues.

The actress carried a dupatta like a veil, which was made of structured tulle and cascaded elegantly. It was also adorned with stars and crystals. Overall, her outfit was indeed a work of art.

On Wednesday, Rakul and Jackky shared their wedding photos and they went viral in no time. As per reports, the couple had two wedding ceremonies, an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style on February 21 to reflect both their cultures. The actress' chooda ceremony took place on Wednesday morning and the couple took their pheras around 3.30 PM.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021 on the occasion of the De De Pyaar De actress' 31st birthday.