Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Sangeet: Riteish Deshmukh & Bhumi Pednekar Turn Hosts, Check Other Details

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani |

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on Wednesday (February 21) in the presence of their family members and film industry colleagues in Goa. The couple kickstarted their wedding festivities last week and they hosted a grand Sangeet on Tuesday evening. While no pictures or videos from the musical night have surfaced, it has been reported that the celebration went on till 4 am.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rakul and Jackky's Sangeet ceremony was hosted by actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bhumi Pednekar. Also, there were performances on several Bollywood songs like Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen's Gori Gori from the film Main Hoon Na, Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal from the same film and Pehle Bhi Main from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

The report further stated that there were performances on other songs like Chaar Baj Gaye, Oo Antava, Bole Chudiyaan, Ooh La La, Kudmayi, and more.

Reportedly, Jackky planned a tribute to his love story with Rakul with a special song. Titled Bin Tere, the song has been crooned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, along with Zahrah S Khan and Romy. It was said that the actor-producer will present the song to his wife-to-be during the Sangeet ceremony.

It was earlier reported that Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra will also have a special performance. Other celebrities who have attended the wedding are Vishal Mishra, Esha Deol, Ravi Kishan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Nandita Mahtani and others. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and others are also expected to be by the couple's side on February 21.

Jackky and Rakul have been dating for several years now and it was in 2021 that they made their relationship official. The two have never shied away from indulging in some PDA, and a day before heading to Goa, they paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for their new life together.