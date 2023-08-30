Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee Ties Rakhi To Amitabh Bachchan, Says 'I Met Bharat Ratna Of India' (WATCH)

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee Ties Rakhi To Amitabh Bachchan, Says 'I Met Bharat Ratan Of India' (WATCH) |

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Jalsa, Mumbai, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She has arrived in the city to attend the two-day meeting of I-N-D-I-A, which is slated to take place between August 31st and September 1st.

After tying Rakhi to Amitabh, Mamata Banerjee exited Jalsa and talked about her meeting with the actor. She is heard saying, "I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratna' of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratna) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also...I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from Amitabh, Mamata Banerjee received a warm welcome from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli. They also came out of their residence to see off the CM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai, which starred Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, and Neena Gupta, among others. He also made a special appearance in Abhishek's recently released film, Ghoomer.

Currently, the actor is busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Next, Amitabh will star in Kalki 2898 AD and Ganpath: Part 1. Reportedly, he will also unite again with Shah Rukh Khan for an untitled project.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)