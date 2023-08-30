Mumbai: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches Amitabh Bachchan's House To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan (WATCH) | Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for tea at his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai. Now, she has reached Big B's residence to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor today. Earlier today, she was welcomed at the Mumbai airport by Aaditya Thackeray.

Check it out:

However, the purpose of Mamata Banerjee's visit is to attend the third meeting of the Opposition Front, India, which will take place in the financial capital. CM Banerjee shares a good bond with Amitabh and his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan.

In 2022, Amitabh attended the opening ceremony for the inaugural Kolkata International Film Festival (KIIF), where Mamata had advocated his name for the Bharat Ratna. She was heard saying, "Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is currently busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He will star next in Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone. The actor also has Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. Reportedly, he will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for an untitled project.