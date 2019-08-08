Raksha Bandhan 2019: 10 Bollywood songs that perfectly define sibling bond

Admit it! No celebration is complete without the essence of Bollywood. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner you might have already started singing the classic ‘Bhaiyya mere rakhi ke..’ and ‘Phulon ka taaron ka..’. We bring to you a list of 10 beautiful compositions that define sibling love and bring out the bond effortlessly on screen.
Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan - Choti Behan (1959)
The popular song often played on Raksha Bandhan is from the classic Hindi film ‘Chhoti Bahen’ (1959). The film stars Nanda and Balraj Sahani, essaying the roles of Choti Behan and bada bhai. The song was featured in the Binaca Geetmala annual list 1959 and was listed on number 21. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.
Rakhi Dhagon Ka – Rakhi (1962)
The name of the film and the song aptly portrays the love between a brother and sister. Ashok Kumar and Waheeda Rehman as siblings are an ideal brother-sister Jodi and the song ‘Rakhi Dhagon Ka’ is one of the most popular numbers of the Rakhi festival.
Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda – Kaajal (1965)
Director Ram Maheshwari’s super-hit film ‘Kaajal’ features Meena Kumari, Dharmendra, Raj Kumar, Helen, Durga Khote, and Tun Tun. The song is sung by Asha Bhosale and expresses the sister’s (Meena Kumari) feelings for her brother and prays for his well-being.
Meri Pyari Beheniya - Sachaa Jhutha (1970)
The 1970 box-office blockbuster Sachaa Jhutha directed by Manmohan Desai stars Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, and Vinod Khanna. The melodious song ‘Meri Pyari Beheniya’ is sung by Kishore Kumar. The song shows Rajesh Khanna dancing at a girl’s wedding while his own sister struggles to catch his attention.
Phoolo La Taaro Ka - Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)
We all are a fan of the romantic chemistry between the Evergreen Dev Anand and the gorgeous Zeenat Aman. The pair is also popular as one of the best siblings on screen. The 1971 hit movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna portrayed Dev and Zeenat as siblings separated in childhood. After ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi…’ this is the commercial hit song around the Rakhi festival.
Dekh Sakta Hoon – Majboor (1974)
Farida Jalal is one of Bollywood’s favourite sister. The song aptly portrays a brother’s love for his handicapped sister who knows that he will not live that long to witness her sister’s wedding. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Farida Jalal as a sibling.
Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se - Resham Ki Dori (1974)
The title of the film itself conveys it all. The song is from Dharmendra’s film ‘Resham Ki Dori’ (1974) sung by Suman Kalyanpur and is based on brother-sister bonding. The film stars Dharmendra and Saira Banu in lead roles.
Meri Rakhi Ka Matlab – Tirangaa (1993)
Released in 1993, Tirangaa is a patriotic film that portrays the stories of honest officers fighting against villains. The song ‘Meri Rakhi Ka Matlab’ in the film features Varsha Usgaonkar where she ties rakhis to her brothers and describes her love for them.
Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya – Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)
The song ‘Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya’ from the movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ celebrates the marriage of elder brother, essayed by Mohnish Behl. The song features Behl’s siblings, essayed by Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari, dancing in his baraat. The song has over the years become an integral part of Indian weddings.
Bachpan Kahan – Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
The movie ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ is all about brother-sister bonding. The movie features Salman Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar, and Aashika Bhatia as siblings. Sung by Himesh Reshamiya, the song celebrates childhood memories.
