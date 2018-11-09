Bhai Dooj 2019: Bollywood celebs and their siblings you never knew existed!

‘Tu jaanta nahi mera bhai kaun hai….’ Bollywood actresses are the pillars of strength for their families. Lucky for their brothers who look up to their behnas who are inspiration to many. These duos share the unbreakable bond just like most of us do. Unlike some siblings who share an equal spot to fame, there are some who choose to avoid the limelight. This Bhai Dooj discover such Bollywood actresses and their brothers you never knew existed.
Kiara Advani-Mishaal Advani
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been in the spotlight ever since her masturbation scene in Lust Stories went viral. The actress is known to have hailed from a family with major B-town connections, but very few know that the young lady has a brother Mishaal who is a singer / musician.
Disha Patani- Suryansh Patani
The Baaghi 2 actress is best known for her hot bod and bikini pictures that certainly make headlines. She has been spotted time and again with beau Tiger Shroff. But not many are aware of Disha’s brother Suryansh who is ten years younger than her, busy studying as of now.
Anushka Sharma-Karnesh Sharma
Anushka Sharma has reached the larger chunk to fame with her movies, production house and now being the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli. But not many know that the actress has a brother Karnesh Sharma who is not fond of being around the filmy scenario. Earlier he was a state level cricket player and played for the under-19 Karnataka Ranji cricket team. He was also formerly serving in the Merchant Navy but as of now is the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Films, along with his sister.
Jacqueline Fernandez-Warren Fernandez
Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez made it big in Bollywood in no time. The actress who came in by winning a beauty pageant has stared with some of the best actors in Bollywood. Little did you know the actress has a sister named Geraldine and two brothers named Ryan and Warren?
Katrina Kaif- Michael Duran Kaif
Katrina Kaif has six sisters and one elder brother Michael Duran Kaif. While other than Kat and now Isabella none could foray in Bollywood. Seems like Katrina is the special one from the lot. According to reports, Michael is into writing and has penned down few pieces overtime.
Preity Zinta- Deepankar Zinta
Dimple girl Preity recently announced her comeback in Bollywood post marriage. The actress didn’t really leave the fame scenario as she was extensively part of the Indian Premier League by owning Kings XI Punjab. But did you know she has a brother Deepankar who is a commissioned officer in the Indian Army.
Kriti Kharbanda- Jaiwardhan Kharbanda
Popular south actress Kriti Kharbanda stepped in Bollywood with the 2016 Raaz: Reboot. With many upcoming projects in her kitty, such as Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Housefull 4, very few know of her brother Jaiwardhan who has been away from the limelight, is the co-founder of Paper Plane Productions.
Sushmita Sen-Rajeev Sen
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has won several hearts with her stunning beauty across the globe. The actress may have been away from acting but her brother Rajeev is also one handsome hunk who has walked the ramp alongside his sister.
Raveena Tandon-Rajiv Tandon
While many may not know but Rajiv Tandon is ex-husband of Rakhi Vijan who rose to fame with Hum Paanch as Sweety Mathur.
Ileana D’Cruz- Rhys D’Cruz
Ileana comes out as a strong and vocal actress who maintains her personal and professional life with ease. The actress who has still not made it quite big Bollywood loves spending time with family which also includes her brother Rhys.
Sidharth Malhotra-Harshad Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra's elder brother Harshad Malhotra works in the banking industry.
Kartik Aaryan-Kritika Tiwari
The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has a younger sister - Kritika Tiwari - who recently graduated and bagged her MBBS degree.
Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal has a younger brother Sunny Kaushal. Sunny was seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer sports drama Gold.
Bhumi Pednekar-Samiksha Pednekar
Bhumi too has a twin sister Samiksha Pednekar, who is a lawyer by profession.
