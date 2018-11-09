Bhai Dooj 2019: Bollywood celebs and their siblings you never knew existed!

Anushka Sharma has reached the larger chunk to fame with her movies, production house and now being the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli. But not many know that the actress has a brother Karnesh Sharma who is not fond of being around the filmy scenario. Earlier he was a state level cricket player and played for the under-19 Karnataka Ranji cricket team. He was also formerly serving in the Merchant Navy but as of now is the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Films, along with his sister.