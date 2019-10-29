Kartik Aaryan's sarcastic Bhai Dooj post with his sister is literally every brother ever!

Kartik Aaryan is one doting brother and has always managed to celebrate special moments with his sister, Kritika Tiwari, without fail. With the country celebrating Bhai Dooj today, Kartik Aaryan posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram as the sibling’s duo celebrated the festival.

Kartik is seen touching his sister’s feet for her blessing and it is just aww-dorable! He posted the pictures with the caption, “My Sister has the best brother in the world ???? She always says this…not me???? @dr.kiki_ भाई दूज मुबारक ❤”. If that isn’t every sibling ever!