This guy knows everything: Kartik Aaryan’s encounter with ‘Peeping Chacha’ is hilarious

Inside the crowded bus, in the running train or while in a cramped auto, we all have come across that one peeping uncle or aunty who is extra curious about the texts on your phone. Looks like they are everywhere, and Kartik Aaryan just came across one. He also took to Instagram to share his encounter with the ‘Peeping Chacha’.

He shared a picture of himself, leaning on a matador and surfing on his phone. The man, standing beside him, looks at his phone with great curiosity. ‘This Guy Knows Everything,’ the actor wrote. We bet he does! The uncle got Farah Khan’s approval, though. Farah dropped a comment, saying she loved the man’s ‘casualnesss’!