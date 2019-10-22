Is Sara Ali Khan getting over Kartik Aaryan by vacationing in Sri Lanka?

Sara Ali Khan has been working on projects back-to-back this past year. Be it for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Aaj Kal, or David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 or the multiple brands that she has been shooting for, Sara has been on her toes. Taking a well-deserved break, Sara Ali Khan has been chilling like a boss in Sri Lanka with two of her gal pals.

She headed there to celebrate her best friend’s birthday and the pictures are going to give you major vacation goals. Enjoying the sand and the sea, Sara seems to be having the time of her life as she took to her Instagram stories to share a few pictures and videos.