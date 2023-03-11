Rakhi Sawant gets TROLLED as she breaks down talking about his separation from Adil at a song launch; watch video

Rakhi Sawant |

Rakhi Sawant is always up for some drama to grab eyeballs. However, it seems like the viewers are done with the daily drama surrounding the actress’ life. While the actress was seen going through a difficult phase in her life with her mother's death and a legal case against her husband for cheating on her, she regularly spoke about them publicly.

Handling all the ups and downs in her life, she was seen releasing her music video on her life, which is choreographed by Salman Khan’s beloved choreographer, Muddasir. While the actress looked pretty in a black outfit, she suddenly broke down reacting to her separation from her husband Adil Durrani.

Check out the video here:

No Sympathy But Trolls for Rakhi Sawant

Well, it can be understood that the actress has been through a lot in her personal life. However, people seem to have been fed up with her daily drama. While some feel bad for her, many mocked her stating that her acting skills are even better than tha of actress Madhuri Dixit.

In this viral video by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, you will notice Rakhi crying out her heart as she expresses her wish to have love in her life and a partner to settle down with. Following her statement, she began crying uncontrollably.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Mudassar be like: lske nautanki k chakkar mein kahi album flop na ho jaye.” Another commented, “Oscar do Bhai koi ise.” A third user stated, “Iska drama toh Madhuri Dixit se bhi tagda hai.”

Rakhi Sawant recently launched an acting academy

The Bigg Boss actress had also launched her acting academy with a dream to train aspiring actors and actresses before they enter Bollywood. She revealed that now she will spend more time exploring Dubai as her academy is situated in the city.

Well, it seems like the audience is in no mood to pay attention to Rakhi and wants her to keep her private life under wraps. What are your thoughts about Rakhi’s actions at the launch event? Tweet and Tell us!