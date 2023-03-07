Watch: Rakhi Sawant buys a new car and home in Dubai, remembers Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant |

Rakhi Sawant, the queen of controversy, has talked about the problems in her personal life every now and then. Whether it's about her mom’s death, her marriage with Adil, or the latest case filed against him, the Bigg Boss actress never fails to express the events in her life like an open book.

She is once again making headlines after her recent disclosure about buying a brand new car and a home in Dubai. On Monday, the actress was papped by Viral Bhayani at the airport in Mumbai, where she was quizzed about the latest developments in her life.

Here’s what Rakhi Sawant said:

In their brief interaction, Rakhi Sawant told the paparazzi that she recently invested her savings in buying a new car and a house in Dubai.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement about spending more time in the city, as she has opened an acting academy there with the aim of providing quality training to aspiring actors. She also went emotional remembering her husband, Adil, who is currently behind bars.

Check out her video here:

Rakhi previously shared a glimpse of her old house in Dubai

Let us tell you, this is Rakhi’s second home in Dubai, and we already saw a glimpse of her lavish first house in June last year. She gave a glimpse of her kitchen, bedroom, and living area in one of her Instagram videos. We also saw her dressing room adorned with gold and white colour schemes.

Talking about her current life, the actress is fighting a legal battle against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani. The actress had filed a complaint of theft and domestic violence against him, after which he was taken into police custody.