Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's organs are functioning normally, informs Shekhar Suman

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a massive heart attack a few days ago, is "improving steadily", Shekhar Suman informed his fans on Sunday.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the health update on Srivastava and mentioned that he spoke to his family members.

Shekhar said that though Srivastava is still unconscious, the comedian's organs are functioning normally now.

"Today's update on Raju according to his family members.. his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev," his tweet read.

Comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.

His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

On Friday, his brother Deepu Srivastava thanked all fans for their prayers, and said that though Srivastava continues to be in the hospital, the prayers of his fans are being heard.

Refuting farcical rumours about his health, Deepu urged people to not pay attention to them and requested the fans to continue shower his brother with wishes for his well-being.