Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's condition is stable, says family |

Comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is stable, his family said in a statement on Friday evening.

"Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best," the statement read.

"Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour / fake news being circulated," it added.

The 58-year-old was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Reportedly, the comic had a heart attack while exercising at a gym.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to the family of Raju Srivastava to enquire about his condition.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.