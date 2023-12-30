 Rajshri Deshpande Was Called 'Porn Actor' After Her Viral Sex Scene With Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'Today My Whole Identity Is...'
Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Actress Rajshri Deshpande has recently revealed that a journalist called her 'porn actor' after her intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the web series Sacred Games. Soon after the show released on an OTT platform, Rajshri's scenes had gone viral on social media. They were also misused and morphed.

In an interview with Zoom, Rajshri stated that she was questioned about her choices after the scenes went viral. "After Sacred Games season one, the scene went viral and it got morphed, it got into another kind of film everywhere. Social media posts were written about me," the actress said.

She added, "Nawaz was also a part of it, nobody asked Anurag why did you shoot it, nobody asked the editor why did you cut it. The only person who was asked, 'Why did you do it?' was me. If a journalist is writing, 'a porn actor'… today my whole identity is just Sacred Games actor."

Rajshri further stated that she doesn’t want to 'cry' over what happened back then, however, she wants a discussion on the issue. "Somethings need to change," the actress added.

Few actors have had a career graph as eventful yet as testing as Rajshri. The OTT revolution opened a plethora of opportunities for her. Ever since the world woke up to her credentials as a performer as Subhadra in Sacred Games, there has been no looking back. She has also been a part of other shows like Trial By Fire and Fame Game.

Rajshri is known for her versatility and ability to portray diverse characters on screen.

