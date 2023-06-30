Rajshri Deshpande On Respecting Boundaries: We Must All Decide What Needs To Be Private And What Needs To Be Public

Instagram: Rajshri Deshpande

Few actors have had a career graph as eventful yet as testing as Rajshri Deshpande. The OTT revolution opened a plethora of opportunities for her. Ever since the world woke up to her credentials as a performer as Subhadra in Sacred Games, there has been no looking back. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Privacy sees Rajshri play Roopali, a private investigator who abhors the idea of invading people’s private spaces but carries an element of mystique about herself. “I think Roopali’s journey was very exciting for me. Whatever I have done till now, be it Trial By Fire, Sacred Games or The Fame Game, all have had very different spaces and Roopali was bringing something different to me,” she shares.

She further explains, “We always talk about the characters which are on a whiter side, but Roopali is going through certain things in her life and how her mental state is affected by them. So Privacy talks about that and I’m glad to be part of it. It’s a great team with Sudeep Kanwal directing it.”

When asked what privacy means to her, Rajshri avers, “I’m a very private person and whatever I want to show or share, it’s there. I like my work, my family space is there but there are a lot of things I don't want to talk about and I don't share with the world unnecessarily. I have that boundary and we must all decide what needs to be private and what needs to be public.”

She adds, “We all are at risk these days, because social media is everywhere. Technology is good, bad and ugly and we all are a part of it. So, we all are living on a very dangerous surface. But it’s up to us how we make better use of it or misuse it for the worse. That’s a call we all have to take.”

Not many are aware but seldom does Rajshri’s social and humanitarian efforts get spoken about in the public domain. “It’s important to work. Social media can have a lot of voices. But if you don't have an action, how much can you keep talking about issues, how many films or documentaries will talk about them? We have to act. How will it change if we just keep talking about it? We have a lot of armchair activism but we need awareness as well,” she opines.

Refusing to be confined by definitions or by figurative descriptions about her as an actor, Rajshri concludes, “When I did Sacred Games, I had decided that I will not play a househelp character if it's not written differently because it’s very easy in our industry to get typecast.”

