Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' to release digitally on THIS date in October

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' is all set to release digitally on October 29.

Rajkummar shared a poster on Instagram. He wrote: "Hamra hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted maa-baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath. 'Hum Do Humare Do' streaming 29th October, on #disneypluhotstar."

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, 'Hum Do Hamare Do' also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana.

Loading View on Instagram

It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:31 PM IST