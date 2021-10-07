e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

After speaking out over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi left out of new list of national executive committeeLakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court asks UP to file report on how many arrested tomorrow
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' to release digitally on THIS date in October

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'
IANS
Advertisement

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' is all set to release digitally on October 29.

Rajkummar shared a poster on Instagram. He wrote: "Hamra hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted maa-baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath. 'Hum Do Humare Do' streaming 29th October, on #disneypluhotstar."

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, 'Hum Do Hamare Do' also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kriti Sanon buys swanky new Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore after the success of 'Mimi'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal