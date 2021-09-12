e-Paper Get App

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:31 PM IST

Kriti Sanon buys swanky new Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore after the success of 'Mimi'

On Friday, Sanon was spotted at Maddock Films' Office in Santacruz, Mumbai.
FPJ Web Desk
Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film 'Mimi', gifted herself a swanky new car worth Rs 2.43 crore.

On Friday, Sanon was spotted at Maddock Films' Office in Santacruz, Mumbai. The actress arrived at the production house's office in a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.

Check out the video here:

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who already owns a Maserati Levante, Audi Q5, Honda CR-V, and a Land Rover, recently added the same car to his envious collection.

On the work front, Kriti has her diary full as her line-up includes 'Hum Do Humare Do', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya' and 'Adipurush'.

Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' commenced in February.

Helmed by Om Raut of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' fame, the multilingual period saga is an on-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana, which features Telugu star Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

Backed by T-Series, the film is described as a celebration of "the victory of good over evil".

Also starring Sunny Singh, 'Adipurush' is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:31 PM IST
