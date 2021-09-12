Kriti Sanon buys swanky new Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore after the success of 'Mimi'

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film 'Mimi', gifted herself a swanky new car worth Rs 2.43 crore.
On Friday, Sanon was spotted at Maddock Films' Office in Santacruz, Mumbai. The actress arrived at the production house's office in a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.
Actor Arjun Kapoor, who already owns a Maserati Levante, Audi Q5, Honda CR-V, and a Land Rover, recently added the same car to his envious collection.
On the work front, Kriti has her diary full as her line-up includes 'Hum Do Humare Do', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya' and 'Adipurush'.
Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' commenced in February.
Helmed by Om Raut of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' fame, the multilingual period saga is an on-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana, which features Telugu star Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.
Backed by T-Series, the film is described as a celebration of "the victory of good over evil".
Also starring Sunny Singh, 'Adipurush' is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.
