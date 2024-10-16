 Rajinikanth's ₹35 Crore Poes Garden Residence Flooded After Heavy Rains In Chennai, Viral Video Surfaces
Rajinikanth built his luxurious mansion in Chennai's Poes Garden in 2002, reportedly valued at approximately Rs 35 crore.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Chennai is facing a heavy rain warning and is affected major parts of the city, including superstar Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence, causing water to enter the premises. Several videos shared on social media highlight the flooding. Not only his residential area, but several neighbourhoods have been affected by knee-deep water reported across various areas.

While the actor is yet to state this, it has been reported that he is taking all needed precautions to ensure the safety of his household.

According to the Deccan Herald, Rajinikanth's staff members kept a close eye and made sure that the flood situation was controlled. Reportedly, the local authotirites took immediate steps to pump out the water.

Check it out:

Rajinikanth's residential area is not the only to witness heavy downpour due to Chennai's rainfall. Reportedly, several other celebrity homes have also been dealing with a similar situation.

It is to be noted that this is not the first time Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence has been affected due to rains. Earlier in 2023, due to the Cyclone Michaung, his home faced a similar situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that heavy rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu the next few days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 12-16, with the most intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16," IMD stated.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Cyclone is set to make landfall on October 17 in Andhra Pradesh. "The storm is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore by tomorrow morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several places in the South Coast and Rayalaseema, with extremely heavy rainfall likely in some areas. Along the coast, wind speeds of 40-60 km/h are expected," said Ronanki Kurmanath, Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

