 Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed
A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday too in view of the forecast. Besides, Chief Minister M K Stalin, who inspected various affected localities, called for a public holiday in government offices and PSUs in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on October 16.

N ChithraUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Chennai rains | X (@@chennaiweather)

Chennai: Several streets suffered from inundation on Tuesday even as Chennai braced for heavy downpour with the IMD issuing a red alert for October 16 in the State capital and its surroundings, when the rainfall is expected to exceed 20 cm.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday too in view of the forecast. Besides, Chief Minister M K Stalin, who inspected various affected localities, called for a public holiday in government offices and PSUs in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on October 16. Essential services and key government departments would function as usual.

On Tuesday, a dozen flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport and 14 flights were delayed in view of the inclement weather. The Southern Railway cancelled four trains due to flooding on the tracks.

The onset of the Northeast monsoon on Tuesday saw Kudimiyanmalai in Pudukkottai district recording the heaviest rainfall of 13 cm during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. In and around Chennai, several places including Gummidipoondi and Ennore 10 cm each experienced heavy rainfall.

article-image

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over 12 districts in northern parts and delta region on Wednesday. Intense rainfall would shift to other north districts like Ranipet and Vellore by October 17.

