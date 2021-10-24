Rajinikanth expresses gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke honour, announces launch of daughter Soundarya's new app

Megastar Rajinikanth will be conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award tomorrow (October 25). He will receive the prestigious award for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

The news was first announced by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar in April, this year.

Reminding fans about the same, the official Twitter account of Directorate of Film Festivals, India wrote, "@rajinikanth fondly called as Thalaiva by his fans, will receive the 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward, India's highest film honour, on Oct 25."

For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019.

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in film and is awarded by the government.

The actor shared a statement on Twitter a day before receiving the award and called it one of the "two special landmarks" - the other one being his daughter Soundarya Vishagan's new app named Hoote, which is to be launched tomorrow.

In his statement, Rajinikanth wrote: "Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people."

The actor then added details about his daughter's "innovative, useful and the first of its kind" app that he will launch in his own voice.

The recipient of the 2018 award was megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1991 action-drama 'Hum'.

Rajinikanth who is also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following.

He had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry.

The 'Kabali' actor, who was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar', will be soon seen playing the lead in his much-anticipated film 'Annaatthe'.

Helmed by south director Siva, 'Annaatthe' also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, and Prakash Raj.

The movie, which is now scheduled to release on November 4, was postponed several times due to the production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:46 PM IST