Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:26 AM IST

Watch: Rajinikanth fans slaughter a goat, sprinkle its blood to celebrate 'Annaathe' poster release

The fans of the star killed a goat and sprinkled its blood on the first look poster of Rajinikanth's new movie "Annaathe"
IANS
Rajinikanth | Photo by ANI

Chennai: The fans of Rajinikanth have once again proved that they could go to any extent to celebrate the release of the superstar's movie.

On Wednesday, the fans of the star killed a goat and sprinkled its blood on the first look poster of Rajinikanth's new movie "Annaathe". The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

V.M. Sudhakar, the president of All India Rajinikanth Rasigar Mandram (fans' association), in a statement strongly objected the 'irresponsible' act of the mega star's supporters.

"This is not only regrettable, but also condemnable. We request that nobody should indulge in such obnoxious act," Sudhakar said in the statement.

