Rajinikanth praises Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii', says 'it was beautifully handled'

Continuing the streak of appreciation and rave reviews, the recently released Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivii' directed by Vijay has received a special heartwarming compliment from the Thalaiva himself as Rajinikanth praised the film.

Even before the release of the film, Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivii' has been inundated with love and praises. Now as the biographical drama has hit the theaters worldwide, accolades have been showered from all quarters.

At a special, personal screening recently, Superstar Rajinikanth watched the film and was mighty impressed by the articulate handling of the subject as well as the brilliant execution.

According to a source, "Rajni sir loved the film and called Vijay sir, personally congratulating him to pull off such a difficult film. He said it's a very tough film to make given the representation of such imminent personalities like MGR and Jayalalithaa, who have been public figures in both their, cinematic as well as political, journeys and yet, it was beautifully handled."

Based on the life of South Indian Superstar turned politician Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivii' chronicles the struggle of a 16 year old debutante in the Tamil cinema to the rise of a Superstar, as well as depicts the advent of Jayalalithaa's political career to her revolutionary accomplishments changing the face of Tamil Nadu Politics.

'Thalaivii' stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swamy as MGR.

Directed by Vijay, 'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer.

'Thalaivii' has released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:18 PM IST