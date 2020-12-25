Rajinikanth admitted to hospital followed by severe fluctuation in blood pressure

Southern superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to hospital this morning followed by the severe fluctuation in blood pressure.
As per the update by Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, the the 70-year-old actor will be investigated and monitored closely till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged.
"He doesn't have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," stated the hospital in the health update.
The 'Kabali' actor was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days and the shooting of the film was halted after a couple of people on the sets tested positive for COVID-19.
However, he was tested negative for COVID-19 and since then he had isolated himself and was being monitored closely.
Though the actor does not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he was admitted to the hospital.
(With inputs from ANI)
