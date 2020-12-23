Rajinikanth tests negative for COVID-19; 'Annaathe' makers issue statement

On December 14, a picture was posted by Sun Pictures that showed Rajinikanth at the shoot of Annaatthe. He was seen sitting on a chair with his mask on.

Annaatthe is a Tamil action film written and directed by Siva, and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth with Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.

The musical score for the film is being composed by D. Imman. Vetri is in charge of cinematography while the film is being edited by Ruben.

on May 2020, Sun Pictures announced that Annaatthe is scheduled to release on Pongal. However, the film was subsequently postponed owing to delays following the Covid outbreak.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth recently celebrated his 70th birthday. He has also announced his entry in politics.