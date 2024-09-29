 Rajesh Kumar Talks About His Struggles When He Sold Vegetables Outside His Son's School: 'Had ₹2 Crore Debt'
Rajesh Kumar made the decision of leaving the industry in 2017 and had a debt of Rs 2 crore in the five years of his struggle as a farmer.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Rajesh Kumar |

Actor Rajesh Kumar rose to fame with his role as Rosesh Sarabhai in the daily soap Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He recently talked about the challenging phase of his life when he decided to become a farmer. He revealed that he reached out to many friends for support; while some became clients, others disappointed him by ignoring his calls.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "I had more than Rs 1.5 crore debt after becoming a farmer. My friends and family invested the entire year in this journey, which was the most difficult phase of my life; I was answerable to the people who had lent money to me: my family, farmers, and my wife."

Rajesh furthermore stated that his startup didn’t succeed and he was forced to sell vegetables to earn money. He recalled how he had set up a vegetable shop outside his son's school, where his son would ask his teachers to purchase vegetables from him.

He stated that everything hit him all at once and later he watched Amitabh Bachchan's video where he talked about his struggles during tough times and how he got back to work in films, that inspired him and made him realise that he needs to make a comeback. "If not, I will die with a debt of around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. All my savings are gone, and I've spent five years like this. I was only earning ₹70,000 a month," he added.

Rajesh revealed that, returning to the industry, he received a call to play the role of a math teacher in the second season of Jeetendra Kumar’s series Kota Factory.

On the work front, Rajesh was last seen Binny and Family. The film stars Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Charu Shankar and Naman Tripathy in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Productions.

