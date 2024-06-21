Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi takes charge as Director (Finance), BHEL

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said that Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi has assumed the charge as Director (Finance) of the company.

Prior to this, Dwivedi has been General Manager & Head - Corporate Finance in BHEL, a company statement said.

Dwivedi, 56, is a distinguished fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA).

According to the statement, Dwivedi joined BHEL as Executive Trainee (Finance) in 1992 and brings with him rich and diverse experience of more than 32 years across various verticals encompassing business strategies, manufacturing and project construction in the power sector along with board level exposure of holding additional charge of Director (Finance) in Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited, Ranchi since September 2022.