 Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi takes charge as Director (Finance), BHEL
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryRajesh Kumar Dwivedi takes charge as Director (Finance), BHEL

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi takes charge as Director (Finance), BHEL

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said that Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi has assumed the charge as Director (Finance) of the company.

Prior to this, Dwivedi has been General Manager & Head - Corporate Finance in BHEL, a company statement said.

Dwivedi, 56, is a distinguished fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA).

According to the statement, Dwivedi joined BHEL as Executive Trainee (Finance) in 1992 and brings with him rich and diverse experience of more than 32 years across various verticals encompassing business strategies, manufacturing and project construction in the power sector along with board level exposure of holding additional charge of Director (Finance) in Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited, Ranchi since September 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi takes charge as Director (Finance), BHEL

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi takes charge as Director (Finance), BHEL

Manoj Jain takes charge as Chairman & Managing Director of BEL

Manoj Jain takes charge as Chairman & Managing Director of BEL

Mysuru Division of South Western Railway Enhances Passenger Experience with Real-Time Grievance...

Mysuru Division of South Western Railway Enhances Passenger Experience with Real-Time Grievance...

WR’s Mumbai Central Division Organises ‘Pension Adalat’

WR’s Mumbai Central Division Organises ‘Pension Adalat’

Dr. Annurag Batra Elected As Member Of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Dr. Annurag Batra Elected As Member Of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences