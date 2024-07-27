Rajeev Khandelwal Recalls SHOCKING Casting Couch Experience With Popular Filmmaker: 'He Got Up, Walked Me To...'

In a startling revelation, actor Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about his casting couch experience. The actor, known for his roles in Aamir and Table No. 21, revealed that he showed his middle-finger to a prominent filmmaker after he made an unusual request during their meeting.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Rajeev recounted an uncomfortable encounter with a well-known filmmaker who delivered a blockbuster hit.

Recalling the shocking encounter, Rajeev said, "I didn’t create a scene, but I gave him a middle finger and left. He stated that the director in question was indeed a major figure in the film industry, known for his success with a film that had reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Detailing the unusual request made by the director during their meeting, Rajeev said, "He said, 'Look into my eyes while I sing.' I wondered if I was on MTV Bakra." The actor maintained that he remained composed and insisted on seeing a script before committing to any project.

"He wouldn’t show me a script, but insisted on singing a song for me. Imagine the situation. You’re sitting across somebody who is telling you, 'I was told you’re a drop-dead gorgeous man, but I don’t see it. But there’s something very masculine about you. I got the hint. He asked if I wanted to do his film, but I told him I needed to see a script first. He said, 'I don’t give my scripts to anybody, but I like you, so I’ll sing a song for you'," Rajeev recalled.

The actor added, "When he was done, he asked me again if I was doing the film, and I repeated that I would need to see a script. He got up, showed me the door, walked me to my car, and said, 'I was going to sign you for a two-film deal, let me see where you reach in life'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajeev was last seen in the web series Showtime, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, Shriya Saran, Mouni Roy and others.