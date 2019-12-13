Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 trailer: Everything you expect from a horrex series

Zee5 and ALTBalaji's "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2" is third installment of the "Ragini MMS" franchise. It is back in form of an erotic-horror web series. The makers just launched the trailer and it's everything we expected it to be!
It features Sunny Leone, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Adhya Gupta, Vikram Singh Rathore.
ALTBalaji and ZEE5's "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2" is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff who along with her gang of girls goes on a planned trip. What follows, is a series of incidents which topple their world upside down. Sunny Leone will be seen playing the role of a paranormal expert. The horrex series is definitely going to keep you hooked to the screen.
Here's the trailer:
Actress Sunny Leone has added oomph to the second season of the erotic-horror web series "Ragini MMS Returns" with a special dance number.
Titled "Hello ji", the peppy song has been composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The new song has brought back the "Baby doll" team together.
Ekta Kapoor's horrex series is all set to launch at the OTT platform on December 18.
