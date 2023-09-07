Radhika Madan Looks Unrecognisable As She Watches Jawan At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy (WATCH)

Radhika Madan Watches Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has finally hit the cinemas today. Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, among others. Deepika Padukone is also seen making a special appearance in the action-thriller.

A while back, Radhika Madan was spotted at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai to watch Shah Rukh's Jawan. In the video, the actress donned a yellow traditional suit and also wore a black mask.

Check out the video:

Just a while back, Shah Rukh thanked his fan clubs for loving Jawan. The Chak De India actor wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

Talking about Radhika's work front, the actress was last seen in Kacchey Limbu, which featured Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in the lead roles. It was premiered on Jio Cinema.

Next, Radhika will star in Sudhanshu Saria’s Sana. It features Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt. She also has the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar in the lead. However, the title has not been revealed yet.

Recently, the Shiddat actress announced a new film titled, Rumi Ki Sharafat, which marks her fifth collaboration with Maddock Films.

