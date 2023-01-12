Radhika Madan on her character Lovely in Kuttey, 'When mouthing cuss words, you don’t feel as if it’s a gaali'

Radhika Madan | Pic: Instagram/radhikamadan

Radhika Madan plays the role of Lovely in Kuttey. The film is the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj and hit the screens today. It also stars Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. The Free Press Journal caught up with Radhika for a chat. Excerpts:

What difference do you find in Aasmaan and Vishal?

Both are very different but they come from the same root. Aasmaan approaches the scene with ample risks. He has clarity and is very ambitious. He is very driven also because he has to prove himself. Vishal sir is very experienced. He is filtered as he knows this will come out within this much budget only. Aasmaan is still dreaming big. Both have their own strengths and both are very passionate. They make a film very honestly.

Who is the calmer of the two?

Both are very calm. I have never seen Aasmaan shout at all.

Your role is interesting. What were your reactions to your dialogues and mouthing cuss words?

Whenever you approach any character, you will have to remove the perception of Radhika. If you start judging the character then you will never be able to become the character. You need empathy for performing any character. When you get into the character then you have enough reason to feel that you like the character itself. Then there is nothing that pricks you at all. When mouthing cuss words, you don’t feel as if it’s a gaali. Radhika is different so I don’t judge any character that I perform.

How comfortable were you using cuss words in this film?

I didn’t use cuss words in real life... But in the character of Lovely, I was very comfortable. I haven’t dealt with the Censor Board. I am on the other side.

Did you feel nervous while performing this kind of a character?

I don’t know what it is within me that no sooner I embark on the sets, I become the character and don’t bother about anything in and around me. I just switch on and get into the skin of the character. This happened the first time when I was working with the late Irrfan in Angrezi Medium (2020). I felt he is my Baba and not Irrfan sir. I realised this while watching the trailer. The same happened to me in Kuttey. In this film, I am so fortunate to be working with all veterans, but I just felt them in their respective character while performing with them in a scene. So, I never felt nervous. You just want to work and live your character.

What are your expectations from Kuttey during this dry spell of box office numbers?

This film has a lot of masala and great content. I would say go to watch these veteran actors in the film. Watching their chemistry will be interesting. It is so exciting to see all of them Tabu ma’am, Konkona ma’am and Naseer sir in the same frame. Even if I wasn’t in the film, as an audience I would love to go and watch the film.

How secure are you as an actor?

I’m very calm. If you have a sense of security and are empathetic you won’t judge. It's been a spiritual journey. Irrfan sir would often say, ‘It’s a very spiritual profession’. Now I realise it.

How spiritual are you?

I am spiritual and regularly practise yoga, this keeps me in a neutral frame of mind.

What are your future projects?

After Kuttey, there is Sanaa, then Kacchey Limbu. I have a film with Akshay Kumar, then there is Happy Teacher's Day.